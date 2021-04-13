Broncos players skipping upcoming workouts over COVID-19 protocol concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — Weak COVID-19 protocols have led to Broncos players deciding to skip upcoming off-season workouts known as OTAs.

The players held a vote Sunday night to discuss their concerns and come to a decision as a group. As of right now, the protocols surrounding upcoming workouts seems to be a little scarce.

Players from the Denver Broncos released this statement today:

“Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America’s greatest game. With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts. COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period. Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks. Despite having a completely virtual offseason last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost every measure. We hope players across the NFL work with our union as we did to get all of the facts so every player can make an informed decision.”