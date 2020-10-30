Broncos offensive lineman tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

The Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans take the field in an empty stadium, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Broncos offensive lineman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Earlier this week, Broncos OL coach Mike Munchak missed practice due to COVID-19 protocol. It is unclear whether or not Munchak tested positive for the coronavirus.

Details as to why Munchak is under COVID-19 protocols were not released.

Offensive linemen were spotted wearing masks under their helmets during practice on Wednesday.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Both teams have a 2-4 record on the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday morning that an unnamed player had tested positive on Wednesday and was quarantining.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

