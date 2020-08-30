Broncos offense not finding flow with empty stands and fake crowd noise

DENVER (KDVR) — With the stands empty and fake crowd noise playing in the background, the Broncos offense had a hard time finding a flow at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Saturday.

“A lot of times in team meetings I have to say it all depends what lens you’re looking through. If you’re an offensive player or an offensive coach, you didn’t like it. If you’re a defensive player or a defensive coach, you liked it,” Vic Fangio, Broncos Head Coach, said.

“Where it is for us as a team, I’m not sure, but obviously, we can’t have that many turnovers on offense. It’d be great to get that many on defense each and every week. You have to pick what side you’re on there.”

One guy who was all over the offense today was Von Miller. Yeah, it might have been an off day for the offense as they committed three turnovers, all interceptions, but as a player on this team, he isn’t concerned about that side of the ball come game time.

“It’s just how it is sometimes. We didn’t play a full game. We just had little snippets of the game. We just had little snippets of offense. That’s just how it is. You give the offense a couple of drives or two or three drives to get started, I’m betting on them all day. We’ve got too many weapons over there.” Miller said.

“We have [TE] Noah Fant, [TE] Albert [Okwuegbunam], [TE] Jake Butt; we have [RB] Melvin Gordon, [RB] Phillip Lindsay, [WR] Courtland Sutton, [WR] Jerry Jeudy. We have all of these guys. It doesn’t concern me. We were just able to go out there and play defense. It was really just the start of the game. We couldn’t really get into the full momentum of what it should be. I have all of the faith in the offense.”

Drew Lock did throw two interceptions in practice at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, but his message afterwards was more optimstic than the other way around.

“I’ve always been the guy who’s able to learn more from mistakes rather than being all daisies, all roses out there. It will be good for us to be able to go back and look at how we struggled, look at what we did wrong, especially like you said for those young guys. It’s big to struggle early I feel like.” said Lock.

“I got told this when I was in college. I’d rather—someone was telling me this, they’d rather me struggle early and be great later on. I’d rather us struggle right now, obviously, then be great when the season comes along.”

The Broncos hope to practice at the stadium at least one more time before game one against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, September 14th.