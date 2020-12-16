Broncos’ McManus donates $5K to Arvada restaurant in effort to help employees

Denver Broncos

by: Greg Nieto

Posted: / Updated:

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus has donated $5,000 to an Arvada restaurant to help its employees. McManus’ donation was immediately put to use at Jack’s Bar and Grill on Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant used the money to give out $5,000 worth of meals, hoping each customer getting “free” food would give a generous tip to struggling employees. The meals were gone in about an hour. At one point, the line of customers stretched half a block.

“He gave us $5,000 that we get to spread out among all our customers,” says Jack Miller, the restaurant’s owner. Veteran place-kicker McManus says he donated the money as part of his “Project McManus” foundation.

“It’s going to help the employees, and that’s the important thing,” adds Miller. McManus plans to donate $5,000 to two other Colorado restaurants within the next two weeks.

Jack’s Bar and Grill is located at 8565 Five Parks Dr., Arvada 80005.

Local Sports News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery