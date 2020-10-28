Broncos look to rebound after poor offensive showing against the Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — A lot of Broncos fans are still scratching their heads after the Broncos offensive performance on Sunday against the Chiefs. It stemmed from no flow from the rush to the passing game. Drew Lock didn’t help in that sense considering he threw two interceptions, but everyone knows the offense must be better, and Lock is taking full responsibility.

“I could have done a lot better of a job on Sunday, complete easy passes, work through my progressions better, trust our o-line a little more, and that’s fully my plan this week. I’m excited to go do that,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Lock has been a rut that comes along with criticism.

“When you play quarterback, you are going to get criticized regardless. I’ve been criticized plenty of times at the University of Missouri. It just is what it is. It’s what we signed up to do, but this is also what we love to do. Part of the time it’s the people that criticize that can’t be out here doing what we’re doing anyways,” said Lock.

Like Lock, Coach Vic Fangio wants to see change offensively – the Broncos are 28th in the league averaging 322 yards per game.

“I’d like to see us be an efficient offense. We’ve turned it over too much lately. I’d like to see us be more successful in the passing game with more positive plays and be able to have a good mix of run and pass,” said Fangio.

Missing two games doesn’t help Drew Lock as he ranks last in the NFL in touchdowns and passing yards, but this is his team and the Broncos believe in him.