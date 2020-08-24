Broncos injuries mount as coach Fangio changes practice

by: Bruce Haertl

Posted:

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The altered training camp schedule has taken a toll on the Broncos as injuries mount across the team. Head coach Vic Fangio adjusted practice Monday, leaning more on teaching and less on contact.

“We have to push the envelope as much as we can,” Fangio said. The team will host the Tennessee Titans exactly three weeks from tonight.

Fangio announced on his Zoom conference call that rookie linebacker Justin Strnad will miss the entire season after wrist surgery Sunday. This is the second injury to the position as Todd Davis recovers from a calf injury. He is expected to be out 2 to 3 weeks. Justin Hollins has been moved up on the rotation.

