Broncos hire Christian Parker as defensive backs coach

This is a 2019 photo of Christian Parker of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broncos announced Monday they have hired Christian Parker as the team’s new defensive backs coach. Parker, 29, comes to the Broncos from Green Bay, where he served as defensive quality control coach for the Packers’ past two seasons.

Parker has eight years of coaching experience. He previously coached at Texas A&M (2018), Notre Dame (2017), William & Mary (spring 2017), Norfolk State University (2015-2016) and Virginia State University (2013-2014).

With the Packers, Parker focused on the defensive secondary while assisting in breaking down opponent game film and analyzing their offensive tendencies. He also was responsible for helping develop the playbook, compiling team and player reports, and coordinating the opponent scout team.

The Packers ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring defense the last two seasons (21.3 ppg) while picking off the 12th most passes (28). Quarterbacks had a combined 86.1 passer rating from 2019 to 2020 against the Packers, which was the ninth fewest in the NFL during that span.

As a defensive analyst for Texas A&M in 2018, Parker worked primarily with the secondary and helped the team rank ninth in the nation in third-down defense (30.3%). Prior to joining the Aggies, Parker spent the 2017 season as a defensive analyst at Notre Dame after serving as the cornerbacks coach at William & Mary during the offseason.

Parker worked as the safeties (2015) and defensive backs (2016) coach at Norfolk State. He started his coaching career as the cornerbacks (2013) and secondary (2014) coach at Virginia State.

A four-year player at the University of Richmond, Parker was a member of Colonial Athletic Association championship teams in 2009 and 2012. He graduated from Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in political science.