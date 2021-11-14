Broncos fans react to new mask recommendations at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday was the first game at Empower Field after recommendations for masks inside the stadium were announced.

It is not a mandate, stadium policy calls it “recommendations.”

The policy, according to the stadium’s website, said it is consistent with a recent public health order in Denver.

There are no restrictions for fans attending games who are fully vaccinated while unvaccinated fans are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings.

Some fans offered their opinion on this recommendation for masks at mile high.

“I feel like there’s really no need because you’ve got all these vaccinated people out here and we’re outdoors, not necessary,” said Chester Chacin.

“Honestly, I think we’re just going to do whatever we can do to push forward. If we got to wear a mask, we got to wear a mask,” said Emilio Chacon.

There are areas that are indoors at the stadium where everyone is strongly encouraged to wear masks – the Broncos team store, restrooms, elevators, all concourses, guest services locations and club and suite levels.

Along with this mask recommendation the stadium said it is now a cashless venue, pledging to make the experience at Mile High as touchless as possible suggesting fans use mobile devices to pay for concessions at the stadium.