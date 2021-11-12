Broncos encouraging fans to mask up indoors

DENVER (KDVR) – Whether or not fans are vaccinated, they are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks throughout all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High, starting with Sunday’s game against the Eagles, the Broncos said Friday.

Masks are recommended for indoor areas, including but not limited to the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, all concourses, guest services locations, and club and suite levels.

The Broncos said the recommendation is a response to a recent surge in COVID-19 state cases and the rising capacity of COVID-19 patients.

The Broncos (5-4) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.