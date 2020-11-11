Broncos DL Shelby Harris tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, according to our radio partners at KOA. Harris is expected to be out for at least ten more days.

He currently has no symptoms and is feeling fine. Harris was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Oct. 30 when Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive. The Broncos are scheduled to play the Raiders on Sunday.

