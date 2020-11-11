DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, according to our radio partners at KOA. Harris is expected to be out for at least ten more days.
He currently has no symptoms and is feeling fine. Harris was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Oct. 30 when Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive. The Broncos are scheduled to play the Raiders on Sunday.
Sports News
- Broncos DL Shelby Harris tests positive for COVID-19
- Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week
- Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach
- Survey outlines coronavirus impact on women’s soccer
- The Latest: German club Hoffenheim puts team in isolation