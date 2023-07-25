DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Broncos defensive lineman will not be eligible to play the entire upcoming season after the NFL indefinitely suspended him for gambling.

Eyioma Uwazurike is accused of betting on games in the 2022 NFL season, the league said Monday.

“The NFL confirmed today that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024,” the league said in a statement Monday.

Details of Uwazurike’s actions were not released, but the 25-year-old had only played eight games in the 2022 season. The Iowa State alum was selected in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.