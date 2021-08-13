Broncos complete practices with Vikings; Fangio sees ‘benefit’ in team’s travel week

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, heads off the practice field with, from back left, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5), quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and offensive quality control coach Chris Cook after an NFL football training camp practice at the team’s headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

EAGAN, Minn. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos finished their second and final day of joint practices in Minnesota with the Vikings.

The two teams will keep their work indoors on Friday before the first preseason game on Saturday.

“I think just going against different players, different schemes, in a new environment — I think it’s a benefit that we all stay in the hotel together for four nights and guys don’t go home,” Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio said. “Back in the day, in training camp, guys would be living in the dorms. You’d get a lot of organic camaraderie with the players and build a good team atmosphere. I think there’s a good chance for that to happen these four days off the field.”

“It’ll be a light practice,” Fangio said. “We’ll have meetings in the morning, a light practice, and then some meetings that will end at early evening.”

On the field, quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater continued their competition for starter. Lock had an average day. Bridgewater threw a touchdown and an interception in team drills.

“We don’t have a time frame,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said. “I think I said last time we just want to let it happen organically. It is Vic’s call. I’m a sounding board for him, as are the coaches, as are the scouts. We really like the competition. We’ve got a hell of a competition going on right now. Both guys are working their butts off, and I think it’s going to bring out the best of both quarterbacks.”

Running back Mike Boone appeared to injure his left leg on a run late in practice. Fangio didn’t have an update on his status. Guard Dalton Risner hurt his knee but appeared to walk off the injury as practice concluded.