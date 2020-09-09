Broncos come together to fill the Von Miller void after injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller takes part in drills during an NFL football practice Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos started to put back the pieces on Wednesday.

“It’s beyond words how big a loss this is for our defense,” lamented safety Justin Simmons. “You just don’t replace a Von Miller”.

That job, according to the head coach Vic Fangio, falls to every player on the roster.

“The whole team has to pick up the void. The offense, the defense, special teams all have to pull in the slack. We have to be a good enough team to overcome his loss and I think we are.”

The physical loss of a seven-time Pro Bowler is self-evident. The loss of his leadership, both on and off the field, maybe even more telling.

“I’m more disappointed for him than I am for the team,” says quarterback Drew Lock. “He’s such a great teammate and leader. He cares so much for all the guys. But life goes on.”

Jerry Attaochu and Makil Reed will fill the position left by Miller’s injury. Ironically, both players filled a similar role last season when Bradley Chubb went down.