Broncos add cornerback Kyle Fuller with 1-year/$9.5M contract

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broncos General Manager George Paton doesn’t waste time. The Chicago Bears released Kyle Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Less than two hours later, the Denver Broncos swooped in.

Fuller reportedly signed a one-year contract worth $9.5 million.

The 29-year-old was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2014. He has played all 98 games in his six seasons with the Bears. His best season was in 2018 coached by Vic Fangio, his last season as defensive coordinator before going to the Broncos as head coach. Fuller tied for a league-lead with seven interceptions and 21 passes defended that season.

Paton’s remade secondary now includes Fuller, Ronald Darby (signed last week) along with Bryce Callahan, and safety Justin Simmons who signed a 4-year/$61 million deal Friday.

It was thought by many, the Broncos would look to cornerback in the upcoming NFL Draft. Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), Patrick Surtain II (Alabama), and Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) are thought to be the top available in the draft. Now Denver holds the ninth overall pick with lots of options – quarterback, running back, linebacker, offensive and defensive line, linebacker, and safety.

The Broncos finished the 2020 season in the bottom 10 of interceptions and tying for 16th in receiving yards allowed per game.