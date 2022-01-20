Broncos 2022 home and road opponents announced

Rescue Rob, left, of Fort Collins, Colo., left, looks at a memorial for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 NFL season hasn’t come to a close, but here in Denver, we’re already on to 2022.

There hasn’t been a decision on the Broncos’ open head coach position; It’s still expected that the Bowlen trust will sell the team before the summer and quarterback remains very much an open position with Teddy Bridgewater being a free agent and Drew Lock not showing the talent many had hoped for.

But Thursday, we at least learned which teams will visit Denver and where the Orange and Blue will be on the road.

The Broncos will have two games against each AFC West opponent — one home and one road. They’ll also play each team in the NFC West once, each team in the AFC South once, and one game against three different teams that finished fourth in their divisions: the New York Jets from the AFC East, the Baltimore Ravens from the AFC North and the Carolina Panthers from the NFC South.

This season, the Broncos will have eight home games and nine road games in the regular season.

First, let’s look at the teams that will be here in the Mile High City:

New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

On the road, the Broncos will visit the following teams:

Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL usually releases a week-by-week schedule in May, but until then, at least we all get to think about which games we want to see.