Brett Rypien preparing for 2nd start as Broncos QB, do you think he should get the snaps?

Denver Broncos

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – The Broncos are one week removed from their first victory of the season, but this week they are preparing to head to New England where they will face the Patriots.

There are many questions lingering ahead of this game, including whether it will even happen because of several COVID-19 cases in the Patriots locker room, but we know Broncos fans are more interested in who will be fielding snaps for the Orange and Blue.

Tuesday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Drew Lock is 50-50 to return for the game, and on Wednesday he appeared at practice for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During media availability Wednesday, backup quarterback Brett Rypien said he knows it’s Lock’s team when he returns, but for the time being he’s preparing as if he’s going to get the start.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss