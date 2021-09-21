Bradley Chubb set for surgery on Wednesday

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, right, confers with head trainer Vince Garcia as Chubb takes part in drills during an NFL football practice Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle Wednesday, the team announced in a video post.

“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games sooner rather than later,” Chubb said. “My mindset is just going to be attack it at 100 percent every day.”

Chubb re-injured his ankle in a 2:00 minute drill before halftime during the Broncos’ 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been dealing with this injury the entire season. Chubb had a similar scope on his left ankle in May to remove a bone spur.

The timeline for Chubb’s return is still to be determined. The Broncos will have to make a decision if they place Bradley Chubb on the injured reserve list.

“When this thing is healed up, I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb,” said the 4-yer linebacker. “I feel like 2018 was my last full year healthy. When I get done with this, it’s going to be 10 times that.”