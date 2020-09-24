Blake Bortles makes practice debut but Driskel holds the reins as Broncos starting QB

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 20: Jeff Driskel #9 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Blake Bortles made his practice debut for the Broncos on Thursday, but Jeff Driskel remains on track to be the starter on Sunday.

“It’s Jeff’s job right now,” proclaimed head coach Vic Fangio.

Driskel’s second half performance in Pittsburgh has given the third-year pro making just his ninth start increased confidence.

“He was tough, he stood in there and generally executed what we wanted to get done,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Shurmur talked about Driskel’s strength and size (6’4” 225 lbs.), and his poise in the pocket. All of which he’ll need against a Tampa defense that produced four turnovers in a 31-17 blowout of Carolina.

Driskel is just 1-7 as a starter in the NFL. The Broncos are his third team in as many years for the Louisiana Tech product, who played his first three years in college at Florida. Driskel’s one career win is 219 shy of his counterpart this weekend—Tom Brady’s 220 wins are the most of any quarterback in NFL history.