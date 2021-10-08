Battling illness, Broncos fan hopes for one last game

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a lifelong Denver Broncos fan is hoping to give him their loved one just one final present. Jim Blake, 70, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He says doctors told him he may only have six months to live.

His son, Jesse, is in the process of trying to find two accessible seats to the next Broncos home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jesse said he has had initial talks with Empower Field at Mile High representatives about finding two seats to purchase. “The Raiders game — that would be the ultimate,” the senior Blake said. “That’s where we’re at, ‘cause I hate the Raiders!”

For now, the family and Broncos Country are praying for Jim Blake. “You have to keep a positive attitude with this,” he said. “Try to put on a smile every morning and get on with the day.”