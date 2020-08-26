‘Nobody likes to get booed’; The Curious Case of Garett Bolles

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are getting the day off from Training Camp on Wednesday.

Garett Bolles is a first rounder without a fifth year option. He has had more holding calls than any other tackle in the National Football League during the past few years.

“Here in Denver we have a tradition of winning, It’s unacceptable for the way I played, I take full responsibility for that”, said Bolles. “Nobody likes to get booed, so I took it upon myself to get better.”

However, he comes to work every day, finished last year strong and is continuing to improve under offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

“This is the first time in my career that I’ve had the same O-line coach for the a second season. I trust him, I believe in him, I know he believes in me. I have to do whatever I can to make him know that he can trust me,” shared Bolles.

He gained 20 pounds for the upcoming season, with the claim of quicker feet and better technique.

“I feel good. I’m moving well. I’m the strongest and fastest that I’ve ever been. I put that time in because I knew I had to for this franchise to trust me.” said Bolles.

Bolles has to be good for the Broncos’ offensive line to have a chance, and while he may not even have the love part in a ‘love/hate’ relationship with fans, he does with coaches and teammates who continue to bet on him on the blind side.

“Garett has worked extremely hard”, claims line mate Dalton Risner, “he wants to be better, he has great passion for the game. I think you all will see the best of Garett.”