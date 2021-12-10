Denver Broncos release statement on passing of Demaryius Thomas

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the Broncos media availability for Super Bowl 50 at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos will play the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell said Thomas was found dead in his home.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” a police spokesperson said in a statement early Friday.

The Broncos released a statement following the announcement of Thomas’ passing: