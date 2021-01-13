Denver Broncos name George Paton as new general manager

DENVER (KDVR) — Just more than a week after John Elway announced that he would be handing over the reins as general manager of the Denver Broncos, the team has announced that George Patton will replace him.

“This move comes at an all-important time for the Broncos when you consider they have missed the playoffs for the last five seasons,” FOX31 Sports Director Nick Griffith said.

Paton was the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings this past season and has been with the organization for two decades.

He is expected to sign a 6-year contract with the Broncos, which Griffith said is about normal.

“I’m excited to be the general manager of the Denver Broncos. With a great fanbase and winning tradition, me and my family are fired up to join the Denver community,” Paton said in a video message posted to the Broncos Twitter account.

