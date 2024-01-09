ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton began the 2023 season saying he would disappointed if Denver didn’t make the playoffs.

“I felt like we had a chance with this team to get into the postseason” said Payton looking back on an 8-9 season. “And I feel the same way now, I’m disappointed because of that.”

Buckle up Broncos fans, the 2024 off-season is now in high gear.

On a cold Tuesday afternoon at team headquarters, Payton, along with General Manager George Paton and Owner and Chief Executive Officer Greg Penner addressed the looming questions for the franchise going into the 2024 off-season.

“We’re graded as head coaches on our team success,” said Payton. “So yeah, the fact that we’re (chatting now) it’s not the right week.”

The Broncos finished the 2023 campaign with an 8-9 record. It’s a three-game improvement from 2022, but a continuation of now seven-consecutive losing seasons (2017), eight without a playoff berth.

“This a proud franchise and we pride ourselves by our winning record,” Penner said. “And this year, we didn’t meet our expectations.”

The largest and oh-so-familiar question going forward continues to be at quarterback. With the benching of Russell Wilson and starting Jarrett Stidham in the final two games, the Broncos are now at 14 different quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

And the salary cap consequences moving away from Wilson pose major questions going forward. Cutting Wilson pre-June 1 will mean $85 million of dead cap spread over the next two seasons. And that means there will be plenty of moves, restructuring of contacts and possible trades to meet the projected $242.5 million salary cap.

“Obviously the financial part of this is a significant component,” Penner said on Wilson’s future noting that the door isn’t closed on his position on the team. “But that’s not what will drive the decision. The decision will be driven on what’s the best interest of this football team winning games.”

“This would be extreme,” said Paton on the potential of a huge salary cap hit. “We are prepared for any scenario.”

Extra Points: