Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at age 33.

The news was confirmed Thursday night by KOA and FOX 5 Atlanta.

Thomas died from medical complications stemming from a 2019 vehicle crash, KOA Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright learned. He died in his home state of Georgia and had been reluctant to travel lately because of the lingering complications.

Thomas was giving of his time and “always wanted to give back with everything he did,” including working with children, Allbright said.

“He mentioned that multiple times when he played for the Broncos, that he was so fortunate and so blessed, he wanted to make sure everybody else had a blessed life,” Allbright said.

He was a mentor to other players and welcomed people to the league, Allbright said.

DT: An all-time Broncos great

“DT,” one of the all-time greatest Broncos wide receivers, announced his official retirement from the NFL in June after a 10-year career.

He was a first-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2010 and played nine seasons with the team. He was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15, when the team won two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

Thomas finished his career ranking second in Broncos history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches, while his 665 receptions ranks third.

He would have been eligible to be honored in the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2026.

In his 10 seasons in the NFL, he also played for the Texans, Patriots and Jets.

From Georgia to Denver

Thomas was born in Montrose, Georgia. At age 11, Thomas’ mother and grandmother were arrested on crack-cocaine distribution charges and sentenced to 20 years and life in prison, respectively.

Thomas’ father was serving in the Army and stationed in Kuwait when his mother and grandmother were arrested in 1999. Thomas went to live with an aunt and uncle, Shirley and James Brown, a Baptist minister who lived six miles away.

Thomas took up football to stay off the streets and out of trouble. He went on to play at Georgia Tech and was a first-round draft pick by Denver in 2010.

In 2015, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence for his mother, Katina Smith, and she was eventually able to see her son play football in person.

During the Super Bowl 50 honoring ceremony at the White House, Thomas delivered a letter to Obama asking him to pardon the sentence for his grandmother, Minnie Pearl Thomas. It was commuted two months later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.