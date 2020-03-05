Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish looks on before starting the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.

In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn’t have a fever or the flu.

Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn’t have “full information right now,” but it was his understanding it was a daily illness and Darvish should be fine by Friday.

Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago’s spring training game against Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞