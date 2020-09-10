Courtland Sutton injures right shoulder during practice

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 13: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos comes down with a 40-yard reception for a first down against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Top Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder at practice Thursday.

Sutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers as the open media period ended.

The injury occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost their best player, linebacker Von Miller, to a serious ankle tendon injury at an indoor practice Tuesday.

Sutton underwent an MRI. It showed he has a sprained AC joint. There is no word on how long he could be out.

Sutton’s injury came with the Broncos practicing outside, and it occurred about an hour after the third-year receiver spoke on a Zoom media call about the need for every player to step up with Miller likely out for the season.

Last season, Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns while working with three different quarterbacks. He had 42 receptions for 704 yards and four TDs his rookie season.