Cohen criticizes ‘unproductive’ Mets hitters amid slump

New York Mets’ Kevin Pillar (11) talks with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak (35) after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

The Mets, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. They have lost 12 of their past 16 games and 14 of their past 19, falling to 59-60.

They started Wednesday third in the NL East, 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta and two games back of Philadelphia. They were 6 1/2 games back for the second NL wild card.

Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched since July 7 what with the team says is right forearm tightness.

New York is hitting .232 in its past 13 games, 24th among the 30 teams, with a .656 OPS that ranks 26th.

The Mets’ 450 runs this season are 28th, ahead of only Texas (446) and Pittsburgh (431).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports