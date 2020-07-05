Burnley, Sheffield United draw 1-1 in Premier League

Sheffield United’s John Egan celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Sheffield United, at Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley, England, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/Pool Photo via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Sheffield United’s unlikely hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equalizer at a virtually empty Turf Moor that left Chris Wilder’s side seven points behind Manchester United in fifth place, which could be enough to get into next season’s Champions League.

More realistic for Sheffield United is a place in the Europa League and the team is only a point adrift of seventh-place Arsenal with five games remaining.

James Tarkowski gave Burnley the lead in the 43rd minute, sidefooting home from close range.

Burnley is two points behind Sheffield United in ninth.

Sheffield United has only won one of its four games since the restart of the league.

