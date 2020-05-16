Bullsnakes looking for ‘The Basketball Tournament’ support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Bullsnakes are taking their talents to the TBT (The Basketball Tournament), which is a big tournament done nationally and is now headed into its seventh year of existence.

“It’s actually a really cool experience. So, NBA players get together and put money in together to have a big tournament that is nation-wide. The winning team gets $2 million total, so it’s broken up between the team owner, the coaches, the players, and then the fans. So, essentially if the team wins, the majority of the fans are going to get some money from it,” said former Lobo and now Bullsnakes forward Devon Williams.

The Bullsnakes feel very confident heading into this tournament, as they have a close-knit group and a few new additions that have experience at a high level of basketball. The TBT is set to start in July but the Bullsnakes need the help of the fans.

To get invited to the tournament each team needs supporters and you can help out Big Dev and the Bullsnakes by signing up to be a supporter. You can find that info on their website.

