LONDON (KDVR) — Welcome to London, where the Denver Broncos arrived early Tuesday morning as preparations for the Jacksonville Jaguars begin.

For the team, this is about as serious a business trip they can take. Having lost four games in a row, something needs to change. And maybe a change of location will be the answer.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” said wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who has only left the continental United States to travel to Hawaii. “Different languages, different accents and stuff like that. So I’m just excited to experience it, honestly.”

From seeing the sights, shopping and maybe trying to sneak in a football (that is, soccer) game, the business trip is unique.

“I’m just excited to see everything,” linebacker Alex Singleton said. “The biggest thing is to try to get around and see everything. And of course, put in the work.”

FOX31 joins the Denver Broncos in London

The Denver Broncos will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Harrow School just outside of London. It’s been more than 10 years since the Broncos crossed the pond. The team will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will play their ninth game.

Our FOX31 sports team is in London with the Broncos this week leading up to the big game at 7:30 a.m. MT on Sunday. We’ll have coverage from the city all week up to kickoff.