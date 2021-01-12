Broncos meeting with Vikings’ George Paton for second time, reports say

DENVER (KDVR) — ESPN NFL Analyst Adam Schefter said on Tuesday morning that the Broncos are going to meet with Vikings’ Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel George Paton.
Schefter said Paton is the first Broncos’ GM candidate to be interviewed a second time. Paton will be flying to Denver.
The structure of the Broncos shifted earlier this month as John Elway relinquished his duties as General Manger, “moving up” he says to focus on his duties as president of football operations. In addition, Matt Russell announced he would retire.
Elway explained that he would oversee the hiring of the new General Manager, casting a “wide net” for the person who will control the roster and run free agency.
