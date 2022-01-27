DENVER (KDVR) — The pick is in and for the first time since Gary Kubiak, the Broncos have elected to go with a former offensive coordinator as their next head coach instead of the defensive coordinators they hired in Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Thursday morning, “The Broncos are finalizing a deal with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice.”

NFL’s Adam Schefter said, “Once Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars today, the Broncos stepped in last night to get a deal done to prevent him from going to Jacksonville. Jaguars still considering Byron Leftwich and Matt Eberflus, a finalist for the Bears job.”

The 42-year-old Nathaniel Hackett has served as the Packers offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

After impressing Broncos General Manager George Paton in his first-round interview, Hackett emerged as the front-runner following the Packers’ upset loss to San Francisco in the playoffs. He was on a jet back here to Denver for a second-round interview with Paton just two days after the Packers defeat.

In addition to Green Bay, Hackett has also served as the offensive coordinator for the Bills and Jaguars. His coaching style is known for being high energy and he excels at relating to his players.