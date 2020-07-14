Brian Urlacher, former and current athletes want to buy New York Mets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Fans are used to him making plays on a football field. NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher is looking to make a play in Major League Baseball. Urlacher, a former Chicago Bears star and a group of athletes are hoping to help former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and platinum recording artist Jennifer Lopez purchase the New York Mets.

Rodriguez and Lopez made an initial bid of $1.7 billion to buy the team from the Wilpon family. That offer was bested by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen who made a $2 billion bid. One report said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon would like to sell the team to Lopez and Rodriguez if they can get closer to the bid offered by Cohen. That might be possible with a stable of A-list athletes on board. Joining Urlacher in the group of investors is Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce as well as former players DeMarco Murray and Joe Thomas. NBA players Mason Plumlee and Bradley Beal are also in the group of investors.

When talking to ESPN about the possibilities Urlacher said, “Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it’s pretty cool.”