Local Sports

More Local Sports

High School Sports

More High School Sports

Matt Damon, Christian Bale to serve as honorary starters for 103rd Indy 500

Big Race - Indy

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
1066582806_1558020678835

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Damon attends Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A pair of Oscar winners are coming to the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

Actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale will serve as Honorary Starters at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” according to News 8’s Laura Steele.

The Oscar winners will wave the green flag on Sunday, May 26, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Damon and Bale take over the honors for “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth who was last year’s honorary starter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss