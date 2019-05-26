Indy’s own Ed Carpenter in second spot in 103rd running of Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Each year racers from all over the world make the trek to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the greatest spectacle in racing.

This year Indianapolis’ own Ed Carpenter secured the second spot in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Last year Carpenter came close to a win, coming in second place.

“Being so close to winning last year, that gives you a more clear understanding of what you didn’t have to get it done,” said Ed Carpenter. “I would say we came here with a smaller focus for what we needed to do to improve.”

Carpenter added he was happy to see the dry pavement outside his motor home this morning. He said he is feeling good about his position, even with the weather being a factor.

“I’ll just be doing my job in the car, you know the team on the timing stand they’re going to have far more information on what the weather’s looking like,” said Carpenter. “So I’ll take their lead and do what I can.”

For the full interview with Ed Carpenter, click the video.