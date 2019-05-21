IMS president joins group at ‘Shred the Speedway’ workout benefit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a special workout at the track on Monday.

More than 200 people showed up to the Monday evening workout, led by trainers from Shred415.

Even IMS President Doug Boles and his wife showed up at the workout.

The first annual workout is a fundraiser for the Indy Family Foundation, which offers financial aid to members of the IndyCar racing community and their families in times of need.