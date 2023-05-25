INDIANAPOLIS — Crowds at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 are expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels.

IMS is beefing up security and has some key tips to keep in mind if you’re planning on coming to the track this weekend.

“I can tell you that this year’s crowd is going to be the best crowd that we’ve had in the last 25 years. With the exception of 2016,” said IMS President, Doug Boles.

With that many people in one spot, IMS says security is top of mind.

This year, IMS will be using the new CEIA OPENGATE® devices.

The screening devices allow fans to be screened without emptying their coolers, pockets or removing any clothing.

“If you go through the gates and you have things that you should not have, some of those prohibited items, especially weapons, it will flag and you will have to go to a secondary screening and we will definitely find it,” said Boles.

Safety doesn’t stop there.

Traffic will be a big focus this weekend.

Speedway Police say more than 1,100 local and state law enforcement officers will be stationed around the track.

Traffic and parking restrictions start Friday night at 6PM.

“Those are for emergency routes for emergency vehicles to get through and we don’t like to tow vehicles, but if you park in one of those, you’re probably going to get your vehicle towed and ticketed,” said Speedway Police Chief, Chuck Upchurch.

Parking passes for the race are sold out.

Though, shuttles are available.

You can also use a ride share like Lyft or Uber. The drop off location for ride shares is at 10th and Polco.

Fans can also ride and park their bikes at the track.

If you’re still looking for a ticket to the race, you’re in luck.

IMS says roughly 5,000 reserved seating tickets are left and general admission tickets are still up for grabs too.

“It will feel like what an Indianapolis 500 is supposed to feel like. It’s going to be that amazing energy that we all expect and love to see,” said Boles.

IMS says the biggest thing you can do is arrive early.

They also say to help speed things along download the IMS mobile app.

Inside the app, you’ll be able to see which gates have the shortest lines.

“Last year, we debuted what we call our red/yellow/green gate system. If you download the IMS app; you can look at how things and traffic are at each gate in terms of coming through. Often times, if you’re at a gate and it’s really crowded, there’s probably a gate within a couple hundred yards one way or the other from you that’s actually a little less crowded. This was a way for us to let our customers use some NTT data opportunities, real time, first hand, that can help you get in and out,” said Boles.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday for Carb Day and 6 a.m. Sunday for the Indianapolis 500.