How IMS prepares for storms ahead of the Indy 500

by: Jenny Dreasler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Storms blew through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, sending thousands of people out of the track and ending practice early.

The potential for storms in the week ahead means officials at IMS need to be ready for any kind of weather on race day.

Since 1911, the race has only been completely postponed three times, partially postponed twice and delayed by rain seven times.

Watch the video to see what IMS President Doug Boles says they do to prepare for storms. 

