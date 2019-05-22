Herta honored at Fastest Rookie Luncheon

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Colton Herta was recognized Tuesday with the American Dairy Association’s fastest rookie award.

The 19-year-old put together a four-lap qualifying run averaging over 229 miles per hour. That earned Herta the fifth starting position for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

The California native, and son of former driver Bryan Herta, said he realizes the award puts him in elite company.

“Looking around, there are a lot of posters of guys that have been fastest rookies before, and very talented and very successful drivers, so it means a lot to have this achievement,” Colton said. “I also get to milk the cow. I’m a lot better at drinking milk than milking cows, so hopefully I’ll be able to do that.”

Herta will attempt to become the first rookie to win the 500 since Alexander Rossi’s epic win at the 100th running in 2016. Should he win, Herta would also become the youngest winnner ever of the Indianapolis 500.