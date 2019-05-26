Local Sports

Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500

by: Staff Reports

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The start of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 is just hours away.

Drivers are likely starting to feel the nerves creep in as they get set to start their engines.

Former Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon is looking to win the big race once again. News 8’s Anthony Calhoun caught up with Dixon ahead of the race.

Dixon discussed his team’s approach to the race, the strength of the field and whether he has any pre-race rituals.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

