Countdown to Indy: Fernando Alonso, James Hinchcliffe talk Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re just days away from the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Drivers Fernando Alonso and James Hinchcliffe joined Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic in the latest edition of Countdown to Indy.

Formula One and IndyCar driver Fernando Alonso is trying to accomplish racing’s Triple Crown, but fortune has not smiled on him at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2017, he took the lead with a strong car only to bow out of the race from engine failure. Last year, he was bumped out of the field at the last minute.

Racing with Arrow McClaren SP, Alsonso conceded he’s not starting quite where he wanted. Still, his goal remains getting a win on Sunday.

Like Ed Carpenter suggested during Wednesday’s show, Alonso said the atmosphere was “difficult” and “strange” at IMS without fans in the stands.

“If I’m honest with you, seeing the grandstands empty while driving around, it felt more like testing than a race,” he said.

Fan favorite James Hinchcliffe is starting in the top 9. He gushed about the event and how much the Indy 500 means to him.

“It’s such a neat event. It’s such a cool track,” Hinchcliffe said of the Indy 500. “You have to focus on what’s happening today. It even changes day to day when you’re here.”

Hinchcliffe, whose career was nearly ended by an injury in 2015, echoed Alsonso’s comments about empty grandstands.

“What makes this even so special is the people in the stands,” he said. “There’s no feeling like walking over pit wall and seeing every seat full. You do those parade laps, and it’s the first time every seat is full. The whole track comes alive.”

He said it would be “heartbreaking” to do the traditional parade lap without the crowd. He knows a large audience will tune in at home and listen to the race on the radio.

Indy 500 organizers are trying to make the best of things. Many race day traditions will return, including the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Jim Cornelison will perform the song for the fourth straight year.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a pre-race flyover Sunday for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. The flyover will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Here’s the running order for this year’s race:

Row 1

Marco Andretti, Andretti/Herta/Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 231.068

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.051

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda, 230.725

Row 2

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.704

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.648

James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.870

Row 3

Alex Palou, Coyne/Goh, Honda, 229.676

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda, 229.380

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.234

Row 4

Colton Herta, Andretti/Harding/Steinbrenner, Honda, 230.775

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.566

Spencer Pigot, RLL/Citrone/Buhl, Honda, 230.539

Row 5

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.296

Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.254

Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.213

Row 6

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.211

Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.961

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 229.955

Row 7

Santino Ferrucci, Coyne/Vasser-Sullivan, Honda, 229.924

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 229.861

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 229.760

Row 8

Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 229.701

Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.154

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 228.880

Row 9

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.836

Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 228.768

James Davison, Coyne/Ware/Byrd/Belardi, Honda, 228.747

Row 10

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.373

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 227.758

Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet, 227.303

Row 11