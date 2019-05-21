2019 Indianapolis 500 starting grid
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the starting grid for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Drivers are listed with row, rank, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, qualifying time, and speed in parentheses:
Row 1
1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 2:36.5271 (229.992 mph)
2. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 2:36.5971 (229.889)
3. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 2:36.6402 (229.826)
Row 2
4. (63) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 2:36.7629 (229.646)
5. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 2:37.1465 (229.086)
6. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 2:37.4490 (228.645)
Row 3
7. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.4659 (228.621)
8. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 2:37.6208 (228.396)
9. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:37.7240 (228.247)
Row 4
10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:37.3729 (228.756)
11. (25) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:37.4688 (228.617)
12. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 2:37.5337 (228.523)
Row 5
13. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 2:37.5415 (228.511)
14. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:37.6874 (228.300)
15. (33) James Davison, Honda, 2:37.7057 (228.273)
Row 6
16. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 2:37.8116 (228.120)
17. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:37.8226 (228.104)
18. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:37.8256 (228.100)
Row 7
19. (77) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:37.9009 (227.991)
20. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 2:37.9535 (227.915)
21. (48) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 2:37.9584 (227.908)
Row 8
22. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:37.9799 (227.877)
23. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 2:38.0815 (227.731)
24. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 2:38.0911 (227.717)
Row 9
25. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:38.1063 (227.695)
26. (42) Jordan King, Honda, 2:38.2402 (227.502)
27. (81) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 2:38.2542 (227.482)
Row 10
28. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:38.3523 (227.341)
29. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 2:38.3834 (227.297)
30. (39) Pippa Mann, Chevrolet, 2:38.4203 (227.244)
Row 11
31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 2:38.0747 (227.740)
32. (5T) James Hinchcliffe, Chevrolet, 2:38.2118 (227.543)
33. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 2:38.3311 (227.372)