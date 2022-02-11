(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR legend Kyle Petty joined Will Kunkel in studio to talk next gen’s impact on racing, and the upcoming Daytona 500.
You can watch their full conversation in the video player above.
by: Asher Queen, Will Kunkel
Posted:
Updated:
by: Asher Queen, Will Kunkel
Posted:
Updated:
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR legend Kyle Petty joined Will Kunkel in studio to talk next gen’s impact on racing, and the upcoming Daytona 500.
You can watch their full conversation in the video player above.