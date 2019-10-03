Bears-Raiders Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (3-1) vs. OAKLAND (2-2) in London

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE _ Bears by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD _ Chicago 2-2, Oakland 2-2

SERIES RECORD _ Tied 7-7.

LAST MEETING _ Bears beat Raiders 22-20, Oct. 4, 2015

LAST WEEK _ Bears beat Vikings 16-6; Raiders beat Colts 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING _ Bears No. 7, Raiders No. 24

BEARS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (30), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

BEARS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (12).

RAIDERS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (21), RUSH (9), PASS (26).

RAIDERS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (22), RUSH (16), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Bears won only previous regular-season game in London, 24-18 vs Tampa Bay in 2011. … Khalil Mack has 17 sacks, 10 forced fumbles since trade from Oakland to Chicago before last season, compared to 18 sacks, eight forced fumbles for entire Raiders team. … Only New England (27) has allowed fewer points than Chicago (45). Monsters of the Midway have not given up more than 15 this season and have allowed 17 or fewer in nine straight games counting playoff loss to Philadelphia at Soldier Field. … QB Chase Daniel will make third start in two seasons with Chicago in place of Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder). Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown after Trubisky injured on game’s opening drive. … DE Roy Robertson-Harris (1½ sacks), DT Nick Williams (two sacks) set career highs last week. … Raiders 0-2 all-time in London, getting outscored by 48 points in losses to Miami (2014), Seattle (2018). … Oakland playing fifth “home” game at international site in past six seasons, splitting games in Mexico City in 2016, ’17. … Raiders seek winning record after five games for third time in past 17 seasons. Also did it in 2011, ’16. … Oakland MLB Vontaze Burfict suspended for season following helmet-to-helmet hit last week. … Raiders’ 188 yards rushing last week were most in game since getting 210 vs. Colts in Week 16 in 2016. … Oakland allowed league-worst nine TD drives of 90-plus yards past two seasons, including four in past three games. … Raiders have no third-quarter TDs in past eight games. … Oakland’s Darren Waller’s 33 catches tied Antonio Gates (2007) for most by tight end in first four games of season. … Fantasy tip: Raiders WR Tyrell Williams has shown knack for getting in end zone with TD catches in first four games to tie NFL lead with four on season. Last Oakland player with streak that long was Tim Brown with five-gamer in 2001.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL