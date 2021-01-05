Baylor Lady Bears Coach Kim Mulkey tests positive for COVID-19

Baylor Lady Bears Coach Kim Mulkey has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the university to restrict team activities. That means Thursday’s women’s basketball game against UConn has been canceled and Baylor participation in upcoming contests is up in the air.

Coach Mulkey missed the January 2nd game against TCU, which the Lady Bears won, because of contact tracing. She produced three negative tests and stayed in quarantine for the protection of her team and staff. She returned to team activities Monday and took a test which came back positive, so she will isolate for another 10 days.

Coach Mulkey released the following statement:

“On December 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on December 28. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.” Coach Kim Mulkey

