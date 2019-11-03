Balotelli threatens to leave soccer field amid racist chants

Brescia’s head coach Eugenio Corini talks to Brescia’s Mario Balotelli during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Verona and Brescia at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Simone Venezia/ANSA via AP)

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to leave the field due to racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a top-tier soccer game in Italy on Sunday.

Visibly upset, Balotelli kicked a ball toward the stands to vent his frustration at the monkey chants.

Brescia teammates and Verona players went over to embrace Balotelli and persuaded him to stay as the referee ordered a warning to be read out over the stadium’s public address system.

The match was suspended for several minutes with Verona leading 1-0 at the time before it resumed.

It was the second time this weekend that a Serie A game was suspended for offensive chants, after Roma supporters aimed anti-territorial chants at Napoli on Saturday.

Balotelli, who is black, was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants. He has represented Italy’s national team. He recently returned to Serie A after several seasons in France.

Verona went 2-0 ahead before Balotelli scored for Brescia as the game ended 2-1.

