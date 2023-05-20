ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Arizona Cardinals Youth Sports Organization made a stop at Cleveland High School on Saturday. A total of 350 players from across the state participated in a Camp put on by the organization called “11-on Series.”

“They do it in Arizona all the time, and they are trying to make it more of a regional thing, and they reached out to New Mexico thinking that we have a good market. People love football here, and they wanted to get it going out here,” said Cleveland High School football coach Robert Garza.

A total of 12 teams from all over the state participated in drills and even in a 7-on-7 tournament.

“It’s pretty critical for us being so far in the south to come and get this type of competition with Cleveland, LA Cueva, Rio Rancho, some of these big schools. So, it’s pretty big for us,” said Silver Football Coach Jerome Ortiz.