AP source: Yanks’ Germán checked for alleged home incident

New York Yankees’ Domingo German pitches during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by Major League Baseball.

Germán was put on administrative leave Thursday under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

The person said the incident occurred Monday night into Tuesday at Germán’s residence in Yonkers. Germán and his girlfriend have at least one child together.

MLB is not aware of any police involvement in the situation. MLB won’t announce any discipline until its investigation is complete.

Germán isn’t permitted to be around the team during the administrative leave, which can last up to seven days, barring an extension. MLB and the players’ union will speak next week to determine the next step.

Germán’s locker still had his jerseys, hats and cleats before Friday night’s game at Yankee Stadium against Toronto.

New York clinched the AL East title on Thursday night and will begin the playoffs on Oct. 4.

Germán’s status for the postseason remains uncertain. The right-hander is the team’s winningest pitcher this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances.

The 27-year-old Germán, who has a $577,500 salary, has the right to challenge the administrative leave before an arbitrator.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera have served suspensions under MLB’s domestic violence policy this year. Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was put on administrative leave this week after being charged with statutory sexual assault.

In the NFL, New England receiver Antonio Brown is being investigated for accusations of rape and sexual assault, allegations the player’s lawyer had denied earlier this week. He was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports