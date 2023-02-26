NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period of Sunday’s game.

Miller’s absence left the Rangers with just five defensemen the remainder of the game — the second time in two days they’ve had to finish a game a player short at the position.

Ryan Lindgren left New York’s game at Washington on Saturday with an apparent left shoulder injury after a hit into the boards from T.J. Oshie in the first period.

