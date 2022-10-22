PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Karty kicked five field goals, lifting Stanford to a come-from-behind, 15-14 win over Arizona State on Saturday afternoon.

Karty’s five field goals tied the all-time single-game record for the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12), who snapped a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. Stanford had not won a game against a Pac-12 opponent since it beat Oregon 31-24 on Oct. 2, 2021.

The decisive field goal came with 6:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Karty converted from 47 yards, matching his second-longest attempt of the season. Named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week twice in the last three games, Karty has not missed a kick this season, making all 12 of his field goal attempts.

The Sun Devils (2-5, 1-3) have not won at Stanford Stadium since 2007, dropping four straight on the road to the Cardinal in that span.

Arizona State’s Emory Jones was 15 of 25 passing but Stanford’s pass defense, which entered Saturday ranked second in the conference surrendering 212.3 yards per game, held Arizona State to 227 receiving yards.

The Sun Devils led 14-6 after Elijhah Badger caught a 39-yard touchdown pass a minute into the second quarter. Badger made six catches for a career-best 118 yards.

Stanford had not allowed its opponent to score in the first quarter in its last two games against Oregon State and Notre Dame. But the Sun Devils ended the streak when Xazavian Valladay running for a 15-yard touchdown.

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who completed 33 of his 57 attempted passes for 320 yards, has been held without a touchdown in back-to-back games after recording multiple in each of Stanford’s first five games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: Entering Saturday, Valladay led all active FBS players with 3,847 career rushing yards and was averaging 94.3 yards per game this season. Stanford’s defense held him to 76 yards on Saturday, leaving him 77 short of 4,000 yards in his Arizona State career.

Stanford: The Cardinal beat a Pac-12 opponent for the first time since Oct. 2, 2021, snapping a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. In those 10 games, Stanford averaged 19 points per game while allowing an average of 36.4 to its opponents, a differential of more than 17 points.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Visits Colorado on Saturday.

Stanford: Visits UCLA on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF